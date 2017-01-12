Century 21 AAA Realty opens in Surrey, B.C.

More than 450 people gathered in a banquet hall in Surrey, B.C. in November to celebrate the grand opening of Century 21 AAA Realty. The team of 30 salespeople is led by owner/president Kevin Khan and managing director Shabnam Narayan.

Khan brings more than 15 years of real estate and mortgage brokerage experience. He specializes in land development. Khan’s leadership style fosters a family-like atmosphere and encourages growth for all his agents, the company says.

Biweekly open-table conversations, agent mentorship, office committees and Mix-n’-Mingle events allow salespeople to take leadership roles within the company, says Century 21.

Narayan has spent more than 15 years in the real estate industry with various companies including Keller Williams Black Diamond Realty and Coldwell Banker Universe Realty.

Located on 72nd Avenue, the brokerage is set between the city’s four main bridges. This easily accessible and highly visible location provides great exposure for salespeople and their listings, the company says.