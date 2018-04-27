CBRE’s three Toronto offices have achieved the silver level WELL Certification for New and Existing Interiors by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). It is the first building standard to focus on enhancing occupants’ health and wellness through the built environment, the company says.

The offices comprise CBRE’s Canadian Headquarters at 145 King St. W., Toronto West office adjacent to Pearson International Airport at 5935 Airport Rd., and Toronto North office at 2005 Sheppard Ave. E. The offices feature universal access to natural light for all employees, internal air quality within the top one per cent of offices globally, ergonomic sit-stand desks and noise-attenuating technology to reduce stress-inducing background noise.

The three certified GTA offices, along with the company’s Vancouver office, which received WELL at the gold level last year, bring the total number of WELL certified spaces in the global CBRE portfolio to six, with three more registered for certification, the company says.