Online real estate platform Casalova recently opened a new office in Vancouver, marking its first expansion in Canada. The company, which has been operating in Toronto since November 2014, says it “sees great potential and demand for a new approach to traditional real estate in the Vancouver market.”

Casalova allows potential buyers to purchase or rent via their computers. Tenants and buyers search for properties, schedule viewings, make offers and process payments directly through the platform.

Ray Jaff, CEO and co-founder of Casalova, says, “The Vancouver market shows strong signs of growth and we’ve been getting more and more requests to expand out west. Our system has proven to be successful in Toronto and we’re excited to finally offer it to the people of Vancouver and greater British Columbia.”

Lex Sheng will run the new office. He is a trilingual sales rep, real estate coach and trainer who has over 24 years of experience in real estate investment and 15 years in sales and marketing, the company says. He has closed over $400 million in real estate transactions worldwide and was a member of Re/Max’s top real estate team for Western Canada prior to working at Zolo Realty.