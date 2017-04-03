Casalova offers online buying option for pre-construction condos

Toronto brokerage Casalova has teamed up with Dream Maker Developments to offer digital purchase option for pre-construction condos. Unit sales for the pre-built development opened online on Apr. 3.

“Traditionally when potential buyers look into purchasing a unit before it is built, they have to visit a sales centre, wait hours in line only to find that units have sold out or that the floor plan they wanted is no longer available,” says the company in a news release. “Casalova is removing this tedious step by making the purchase process completely digital.”

“We’re the first brokerage and real estate marketplace in Canada to empower buyers to purchase a home online,” says Ray Taaeb, CEO and co-founder of Casalova. “Buying a condo, or even looking for a rental unit, is incredibly stressful and time-consuming. We want to remove the legwork and make it as easy as possible to make the purchase. This feature will give homebuyers the opportunity to research and compare all units without any pressure before making an informed decision.”

Taaeb says that condos are the perfect place to test-market a “buy-now” option. He says buying a resale may require on-site visits but pre-construction plans and demonstrative technologies make online touring equally as effective as attending in person.

Potential buyers will be able to review the details of each unit online, including the square footage, floor plans and condo features. To purchase a condo, buyers can complete and submit all paperwork online and put down a deposit using their credit card. Similarly to in-person purchases, buyers will still have a 10-day cooling off period after the transaction is finalized.

“This digital approach appeals to a huge market of potential buyers and also saves resources that would otherwise be invested in model suites and sales centres,” says Isaac Olowolafe, CEO of Dream Maker Developments. “Developers are always looking for new ways to reach more homebuyers and this offering modernizes how people purchase a pre-construction condo.”