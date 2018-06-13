Casalova recently launched its new platform, Boss Agent, which enables clients who are actively searching to buy or rent a home to connect with nearby agents who are online and ready to schedule showings. Operating on a first-come-first-serve basis, agents can connect with clients in less than 30 seconds, the company says.

“Creating a consistent flow of high-quality leads has never been easy,” says Ray Jaff, CEO of Casalova. “Agents spend thousands of dollars a month on traditional ads without a real sense of the ROI and invest too much time and money trying to figure out how to optimize online presence with overly complicated bidding strategies. We’ve created a solution that gives agents their time back so they can refocus on what they do best: connecting with clients and closing deals.”

Boss Agent has been in private development and testing for over 16 months and has generated promising results, the company says. By connecting clients with agents in real time, Casalova says it is far surpassing the industry average response time of 15 hours.

“By taking active house-hunters and pairing them directly, in real time, with local, online Realtors, we’re seeing agents close deals at a rate of five to 20 per cent,” says Jaff. “This is a considerable ROI, considering the industry average is less than two per cent from other lead-gen tools.”

After downloading Boss Agent, agents are required to sign up and confirm their profile as an active Realtor. Casalova verifies every agent to ensure that they are actively licensed with a brokerage in Canada. Once approved, agents are granted access and are able to select their preferred city in order to start receiving the next available lead.

Available for iOS and Android, new Boss Agent users receive a one-time $100 lead credit in their account. Once this credit has been used, users can pay $5 to $15 per lead. New leads are valued based on the estimated commission that could be earned from each property that the client wants to view.