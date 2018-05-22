Carlie St. Amant takes ownership of Re/Max Sudbury

Carlie St. Amant is the new owner of Re/Max Sudbury, with the support of former owners Dan Gray and Marie Leblanc.

St. Amant has been a Realtor since 2014 and has been working closely with Gray and Leblanc to grow the brokerage, which was founded in 1980.

The company says the brokerage’s focus on training and education will be at the forefront. St. Amant’s goal is for her agents to advance their skills and focus on professional development, regardless of their skill level.