Carl Oake steps down at Century 21 United in Peterborough

Carl Oake, who founded Century 21 United Realty in 1978 and grew it into one of the largest Century 21 brokerages in Canada with six offices, is turning the business over to his daughter, Vanessa Oake Hogan.

While Vanessa was studying commerce in university, she worked summers at her father’s company as a receptionist. She got her own real estate license in 1994, but moved to Toronto to start a family and explore career opportunities. The love of her hometown and the industry brought Vanessa back and she recently spent three years selling real estate alongside her father.

“The office feels like home. Many of the same people I worked with back when I was in university are still here. There’s a truly supportive culture here, like a family. That’s why everyone wants to stay,” says Vanessa.

The brokerage is renowned for its community service. Over 30 years, the annual Carl Oake Swimathon has raised more than $1 million for local children’s charities, including Easter Seals. In addition, the company is the main sponsor of the Peterborough Lakers Lacrosse team.

When Carl Oake was growing up, he says believed that real estate agents were successful. That attracted him to the industry and since 1968, he dedicated his life to selling real estate and building the company. He says he is now happy to relax while his daughter carries on his legacy. He will continue to assist at the office over the next three years, while spending more time working on his golf game.