By Tracey Anderson

Longevity in real estate is not a myth! Even though statistics show that as many as 80 per cent of new real estate sales representatives leave the industry within two years, those who stick it out can be in it for decades. The key to long-term success is strategy. If you have a roadmap, you won’t get lost along the way.

When creating the roadmap of your career, the more specific you are with your goals and aspirations, the clearer your path will be. Big planners may need an intricately detailed plan, while others may need a spot on the horizon to aim for and the ability to be flexible. Decide who you are and what you want and then begin to lay the groundwork. The key is to start somewhere and always keep the end goal in mind.

Find your passion:

This idea is often overlooked. Many people start out thinking they’ll sell property, but they don’t consider how to specialize beyond that. Perhaps new builds, condos or commercial properties might be a fit that you didn’t expect.

This task is part experimentation and part soul searching. The point is to try it all and honestly consider whether a niche is worth it. Sometimes finding what you dislike is just as important as finding what you love.

Keep learning:

While spending the time to find your passion is a learning experience itself, continuing to educate and train in the field is part of that process.

One of the incredible things about the real estate industry is the huge library of learning opportunities at your fingertips. Your owner/broker will be able to offer you ways to grow professionally. Beyond that, local and national organizations have excellent resources and online sites are a gold mine of knowledge.

Being curious about the world around you will lead to an education and opportunities you never imagined. New sales reps, don’t be afraid to ask questions. You will learn from everyone and through that you could find your passion.

Learning opportunities can also be presented in day-to-day interactions. Look to inspiration from mentors – formally arranged, or informal. Mentors have been where you want to go. They have experience, knowledge and training that can benefit you. When seeking a mentor, find someone who challenges you beyond your comfort zone and makes you question how and why you’re doing or making certain decisions.

Revisit your goals:

Sometimes life takes unexpected turns. Once you’ve set your goals and steps to achieve them, don’t just sit back and wait for them to happen. You need to revisit and tweak those goals to make sure your efforts align with your vision.

Long-term goals – Reassess these annually. Have you taken the right steps to get closer to your goal? Does your plan need to be re-vamped or fine-tuned? Maybe you’ve achieved your goal and it’s time to set your sights higher.

Medium term – These are things you’d like to accomplish over the next few months to years. Revisit these more often – at least twice a year. Make sure your daily activities align with those goals.

Short term – At times these goals can feel a bit frenetic. You’re constantly resetting and working towards them, but they’re always changing. These should be reset at the very least weekly but always keeping your medium and long-term goals in mind.

Your destination may change, and that’s perfectly acceptable. By purposefully identifying what you want to accomplish and the road to get there, you’re more likely to eventually arrive at your destination instead of a dead end. Just remember, it’s okay to embrace the detours too!