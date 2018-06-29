Captivate, a location-based digital video network that includes nearly 12,000 elevator and lobby displays in 1,600 office buildings across North America, has expanded into the Ottawa market.

The company now has coverage in more than 30 top markets in North America.

“Captivate remains focused on both sides of our business – expanding our footprint within commercial real estate as well as creating new opportunities for advertisers,” says Barb Huggett, general manager of Captivate Canada. “The addition of the Ottawa market brings us even deeper into North America as we work to strategically add top-tier buildings throughout the continent and offer even more compelling features to tenants.”

Captivate will now offer a bilingual edition of content in Ottawa, where screens will simultaneously run both English and French messaging on one screen. Media and advertising partners have the option to expand their message while commercial real estate partners can enhance tenant experience and communication, the company says.

Captivate partners with media outlets such as Canadian Press, CBC, The Wall Street Journal and The Weather Network, it says. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners and Gannett.