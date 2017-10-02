Coldwell Banker was recently ranked the most influential real estate brand on social media (based on Klout 2016 analytics). The international firm recently named two Canadians to its 2017 Coldwell Banker Social Squad.

Melissa Mummery of Coldwell Banker Coastline Realty in Port Dover, Ont. and Nathan Morrissette of Coldwell Banker Momentum Realty in St. Catharines, Ont. will contribute to the company’s official blog.

They will be posting news throughout the year, including real-time updates during the Generation Blue Experience at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Oct.17 – 19.