Two Canadians made the Coldwell Banker global organization’s annual list of top affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.

Mike Bolger of Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty in Kitchener, Ont. obtained his real estate license in 2014 and in his own words, “I haven’t looked back since!” His marketing approach includes free Smart Home upgrades and free home staging and interior design consultations. He is active in community service, volunteering at the St. Vincent De Paul Society, Habitat for Humanity the Waterloo School Board breakfast program and Minor League hockey.

Zev Kershman of Coldwell Banker Sarazen Realty in Ottawa, 28, obtained his license while still in college. The company says he observed the stress that moving puts on clients and made it his mission to make the transition as seamless and comfortable as possible. He demonstrated that success comes from investing the extra effort to establish a bond with clients, the company says, and Kershman has built lasting relationships by focusing on personal interactions, frequently giving clients friendly calls on their birthday, or simply to see how they’re doing. Technology has also been a key contributor to his achievements. Kershman has built more than 30 websites for individual condo buildings in Ottawa that provide clients and consumers with pertinent research and education and help him with lead generation.

He is the co-chair of the Emerging Generations of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, where he focuses on building engagement with individuals under 40 in his community and mentoring other young professionals as they seek to start their careers.

“The Coldwell Banker organization has a long tradition of fostering the growth of young real estate professionals, and our Canadian operation is proud to see two of our remarkable future leaders honoured on this year’s list,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Canada. “Very early in their real estate careers, they have achieved professional success, and shown praiseworthy dedication to both their colleagues and the communities they serve.”