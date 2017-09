The owners of three Canadian Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle companies joined president Andy Puthon and other honorees recently at an event at Amelia Island, Fla.

Coldwell Banker Westburn Realty, Burnaby, B.C.; Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, Kelowna, B.C.; and Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate, based in Whitby, Ont., were among only 59 Coldwell Banker companies worldwide to achieve the elite distinction.