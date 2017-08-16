Three Canadians have been named to Coldwell Banker Real Estate’s 2017 international list of top affiliated real estate professionals under the age of 30 who have achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership. They are Erik Erwin, Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty in Kitchener, Ont.; Aimee Puthon, Coldwell Banker Neumann Realty in Guelph, Ont.; and Curtis Sernoskie, Coldwell Banker Northern Bestsellers, Yellowknife.

Erwin is a 28-year-old, third-generation Coldwell Banker Realtor. The company says his marketing techniques and dedication to providing superior client experience have earned him a variety of award recognitions, including his company’s Rookie of the Year and President’s Award, as well as the Ultimate Service Award and the International Diamond Society Award.

“As much I am proud to put first-time homebuyers into a new humble abode, I believe that combatting the issue of homelessness is just as important,” says Erwin in his submission to the 30 Under 30 judges. “It’s our duty as Realtors to put a roof over everyone’s head, and not just those that are fortunate enough to do so.”

Puthon, 25, has earned the SRS and ABR accreditations and won the Coldwell Banker Ultimate Service Guarantee and Diamond Society, Smart Home awards in 2016. She supports New Home Animal Rescue as a weekly volunteer, is a board member at the Guelph Historical Society and volunteers with the Guelph General Hospital Foundation for the Tour de Guelph bicycle fundraiser.

She wrote: “I enjoy being creative…. painting, photography and gardening. Some of my personal interests include: tennis, skiing, cycling, yoga. I look forward to my daily morning walk as the sun is rising with my dog, Coco. I love sending handwritten notes!”

Sernoskie is the youngest agent in his market centre. He achieved CB Presidential Elite status in his first full year in town, selling more than 50 ends, and was the selling agent in just the second $1-million residential transaction in Yellowknife’s history.

“I come from an extremely large family,” he wrote. “My father was born into a family of 18 children and I have over 50 first cousins alone on my paternal side. Needless to say, I do not have trouble interacting with or being surrounded by many people.”

He says is family owned multiple properties when he was growing up “and this lead me to be passionate about homeownership.” He purchased his first property at the age of 26 and plans to buy “multiple investment properties” soon.