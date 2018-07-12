The FIABCI 69th World Congress, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the United Arab Emirates vice-president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, took place recently in Dubai. The theme “Happy Cities” built on four main pillars: planning, governance and policy; citizen engagement; new marketplaces; and their intrinsic relationship with the real estate community.

Led by Edmonton-based chapter president Rick Linklater, the Canadian delegation included Carlos Sousa, Margaret Liu, Maria Belkoleva and Aziz Kanjee, Americas Region secretary-general, as well as Toronto Real Estate Board president Garry Bhaura.

The delegation was active discussing Canadian real estate with developers, architects, investors, government officials, managers and Realtor members of the National Association of Realtors from around the world.

Productive meetings were also held with representatives from the Saudi National Committee for Real Estate with a view to visiting Canada this fall. Representatives of the Dubai government expressed interest in an official familiarization visit in the near future.

Linklater says he was impressed by the dedication and efforts made by the Canadian delegation towards fostering relationships and extolling the virtues of Canadian real estate around the world. The 70th World Congress will be held in Moscow next year.