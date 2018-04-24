The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) recently honoured Calvin Lindberg with the Professional Excellence Award, REBGV’s highest honour.

Lindberg is the managing broker at Angell Hasman Realty in West Vancouver.

“Cal has dedicated his career to enhancing professional and educational standards within the real estate profession and finding new and innovative ways for the real estate community to support and give back to the public that we serve,” says Phil Moore, REBGV president.

Lindberg has been a fixture of leadership in the real estate profession at every level throughout his career. He served on REBGV’s Board of Directors beginning in 1992, then as president in 1998. He also served on the Vancouver Board of Trade between 1998 and 1999.

At the provincial level, Lindberg served as a director for the B.C. Real Estate Association from 2000 to 2001, and as a director for the Real Estate Council of B.C. between 2015 and 2016.

Nationally Lindberg was a director for CREA from 2002 until 2009, becoming CREA’s president for the 2008/2009 term.

Lindberg has also served on the Board of Directors for International Housing Coalition (IHC) Global, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit dedicated to helping cities achieve more equitable urban development. He’s also worked with the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) as a director, president and representative to the United Nations.

He currently serves on the Global Urban Development (Brazil) International Advisory Board.

Outside of real estate, Lindberg is a long-time supporter of different charitable and community causes. In 2008, he competed in Ironman Canada, raising $18,000 for Juvenile Diabetes. He was also a founding director and president of the Canadian Realtors Care Foundation.