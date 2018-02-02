Calgary’s The Starnes Group joins Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

Luxury property specialist Rachelle Starnes and her team of 10 real estate professionals have joined Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate of Calgary. The team members are Alicja Rudolf, Mel Loewen, Jeff Tincher, Niki Taggart, Patti Reid, Lorena Wozney, Christopher Zee, Katina Martin, Pam MacLeod and Diana Secrieru.

Brokerage owner Susanita de Diego says that the team formerly associated with Engel & Volkers will focus much of their marketing efforts on the new Coldwell Banker Global Luxury brand.

Starnes has been serving clients in the Calgary area since 2000 in the luxury new home, new condominium and resale market and has consistently been recognized in the top one per cent of the luxury market, the company says. Her team members’ total sales volume has exceeded $1 billion over the past 17 years.

It specializes in luxury real estate, as well as acreage and communities outside the city. It also counsels real estate investors, including international buyers. Their client base includes leaders in the private business sector, natural resources, financial services, real estate development, law, entertainment, technology, apparel and hospitality, the company says.

“The decision of The Starnes Group to join our brokerage is a strong indication that we offer a compelling alternative to sales representatives specializing in luxury sales here in Calgary,” says de Diego.