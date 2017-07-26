Children can now enjoy a new playground at 27 Arbour Crest Dr. NW in Calgary. At a cost of $214,282, the project required multiple funding sources including the Arbour Lake Community Association and private donors, as well as some volunteer labour. Lynne Walker, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Canwest, canvassed local businesses for months requesting donations and rolled up her sleeves to help build the playground.

“I felt that it was such a huge enhancement to Arbour Lake that I wanted to do all I could,” says Walker, who serves on the Board of Directors of the Arbour Lake Community Association. “I worked about five hours the first day of the build and four hours the second day. We finished the installation a day ahead of schedule, although I would have worked a third day, if needed. As an area Realtor, I was happy to contribute to my community.”

Installing a playground builds an appetite, so when the organizers ran short of food for the volunteers, Walker stepped in. She provided approximately $100 worth of fruit and vegetable platters, protein bars and beverages.

The playground costs included $124,000 for equipment, $10,000 for on-site supervisors, $4,450 for freight and delivery, plus the costs of sod, concrete, gravel, security, tools, garbage removal, old playground excavation and welder costs.

Walker was also instrumental in obtaining provincial funding for a fitness park in Arbour Lake, pitched in on its construction in 2015 and sourced/contributed snacks for volunteers. The facility has been well used without a single incidence of vandalism. “This speaks to the pride which Arbour Lake residents have in their community,” says Walker.