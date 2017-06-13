CREB, the Calgary real estate board, held its annual ROAR Awards celebration recently to recognize industry role models for high performance and unwavering professionalism.

The ROARs (Recognizing Our Accomplished Realtors) focus on five categories. This year’s winners are:

Commitment to Education – Wayne E. Brown, CIR Realty

– Wayne E. Brown, CIR Realty Community Impact – Jade Coultman, MaxWell South Star Realty

– Jade Coultman, MaxWell South Star Realty Marketing Excellence – Kelley Skar, Redline Real Estate Group

– Kelley Skar, Redline Real Estate Group Mentorship Distinction – Toni Zihove, Royal LePage Benchmark

– Toni Zihove, Royal LePage Benchmark People’s Realtor, voted on by the public – Brett Murrell, CIR Realty

As part of the celebration, the 2016 Realtor of the Year – T.W.H. (Bill) Saunders Memorial Award was also presented to Gary Bain of G.M. Bain Real Estate Services. This award is a prestigious honour and holds great historical significance within the industry, the board says. Recipients are not only outstanding practitioners, but also highly committed to the industry and community through volunteerism, it says.

“I’m so incredibly proud of this group,” says CREB president David P. Brown. “It’s a huge achievement to win a ROAR Award, especially when you consider that we received more than 150 nominations across the different categories. Being selected means you’ve made a measurable impact on peers and clients, which truly elevates the idea of what it means to be a real estate professional.”