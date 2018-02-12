Cabin Country Realty and Avista Realty Group join Aventure

Cabin Country Realty in Kenora, Ont. has joined the Aventure Realty Network. “Operating since 1990, Cabin Country has established a strong position in the marketplace and under the leadership of Graham Chaze and Chris Clark, broker/owners, delivers a full suite of services by air, land and water,” says Aventure president Bernie Vogt.

The Avista Realty Group of Thunder Bay, Ont. has also joined the network. “Broker/owner Rajni Agarwal and the outstanding team of sales professionals bring a history of successful practice and community engagement to Aventure,” says Vogt. “With a strong offering including residential, commercial, vacation and investment services, the Avista Group has established a strong independent brand in the Thunder Bay market.”

The addition of the two brokerages expands the reach of Aventure’s 54 member companies. They are present in 1,200 markets with close to 3,000 sales professionals.