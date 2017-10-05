Burke Realty of St. John’s, Nfld. is the newest member of the Aventure Realty Network.

Under the leadership of broker/owner Carol Burke, “the strong team of sales professionals and administrators deliver a full suite of residential, commercial and investment services including a specialized property management division,” says Aventure president Bernie Vogt.

Burke is the current president of the Newfoundland Chapter of the Canadian Condominium Institute and is a member of the institute’s National Council.