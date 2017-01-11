Buffini & Company names Terri King its first chief marketing officer

Buffini & Company, a real estate training and coaching company, has appointed Terri King to the position of chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role she will be responsible for the company’s sales and marketing initiatives as well as the entire customer experience, from acquisition to retention, the company says.

“Terri has done an amazing job serving Buffini & Company as head of sales and marketing and with her leadership, she will help us reach some aggressive goals for future growth,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO.

With over 25 years of sales and marketing experience, King has worked with Disney, Nickelodeon, Guinness, Easter Seals and a long list of other brands. She joined Buffini & Company in 2007. In her latest role as vice president of sales and marketing, she has been responsible for the company’s sales and marketing initiatives, product launches and corporate partnerships.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented leader,” says Brian Buffini, founder and chairman. “Terri has been instrumental in building and leading our sales and marketing teams, expanding our corporate partnerships, and we’re proud to have someone of Terri’s calibre at Buffini & Company.”

Since 1996, Buffini & Company says it has grown into the largest coaching and training company in North America, having trained more than three million people.