Clients and friends joined Royal LePage Real Estate Services broker Fionna Gossling for her 8th annual Ladies Dinner in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. Fifty guests were treated to dinner and drinks while hearing from development co-ordinator Kaitlin Gordon from Halton Women’s Place, who spoke about the critical services and support their donations would fund. More than $7,500 was raised in just a few hours, bringing this event’s eight-year total to over $56,000.