Broker Esa Para of HomeLife Superstars Real Estate in Toronto was recently honoured with the Sam McCallion Community Award at the Mississauga Board of Trade – 2017 Awards of Excellence event.

This annual award, named after the late husband of former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion, recognizes an outstanding volunteer in Mississauga who personifies Sam McCallion’s philosophy of community service, humility, compassion, dedication and persistence.

The awards ceremony was a sold out event attended by Mississauga’s business community and dignitaries. In Para’s emotional acceptance speech, he thanked various organizations including Trillium Health Partners Foundation, United Way of Peel Region, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Senior Tamil’s Society of Peel and SOPCA (serving mostly youths) for giving him the opportunity to serve the community at large.

Para has been a resident of Mississauga for more than 20 years. He says he is humbled and honored to be recognized.

“Like any volunteer, you do it out of passion,” he says, adding that he particularly enjoys being a health-care ambassador of Trillium Health Partners Foundation. He had quadruple beating-heart bypass surgery in the Trillium Hospital in November 2014.