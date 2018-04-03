Broker Bob Buttar receives Coldwell Banker Canada’s 2017 Canadian Ambassador Award

Bob Buttar, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Haida Realty of Leduc, Alta., is the recipient of the 2017 Canadian Ambassador Award. The award is the most prestigious individual honour awarded by Coldwell Banker Canada and is presented annually to the person who best represents the Coldwell Banker values and beliefs in Canada.

A past president and life member of the Edmonton Real Estate Board, Buttar has a 40-year history of leading a quality business operation, renowned for its outstanding community service efforts, the company says. During Canada’s 150th anniversary last year, the brokerage held its 20th annual “Celebrate Canada” campaign. Volunteers planted 12,000 Canadian flags on front lawns throughout the city on Canada Day and donated more than 12,000 pounds of food to the local food bank.

Other community activities under Buttar’s leadership include the sponsorship of two local hockey teams and a charity ride for Kids with Cancer. At this event, Buttar rode his own motorcycle to raise funds for cancer research. He has consistently been recognized as one of the event’s top fundraisers and has personally raised $30,000 in the past three years.

Coldwell Banker Haida Realty was named the city of Leduc’s Business of the Year.