Brian Odenbach, Azim Rahim and Justin Smith recently joined Royal LePage Westside in Vancouver. Michael Bertrand is the broker/owner.

Odenbach has been in the real estate business for a year and brings “positive young energy, to not just list but to sell your property,” says managing broker Barbara Bell Olsen.

Smith was born and raised in Vancouver’s Westside community. “I offer to each client both value and honest, factual knowledge of the neighbourhood,” he says.

Rahm joins the firm from Coldwell Banker Westburn Realty and has been in the business for three years.