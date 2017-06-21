Brian McCauley named president and CEO of Concert Real Estate Corporation

Brian McCauley has been appointed president and CEO OF Concert Real Estate Corporation in Vancouver and all related entities – Concert Properties Ltd., CREC Commercial Fund and Concert Realty Services.

“After 24 years as Concert’s chief executive officer, it’s time to pass the baton to Brian McCauley,” says former CEO David Podmore. “Continuing under Brian’s executive leadership, with support from the entire Concert team, I am confident the company will continue to be highly successful, grow and provide solid returns to our shareholders – all while protecting Concert’s ethics, values and reputation for integrity and excellence.”

With over 25 years in the real estate development business, McCauley joined Concert in 1994. He has played a key role in the development of some of Concert’s largest mixed-use projects and was instrumental in the company’s geographic diversification, the company says. In 2002 McCauley led the development of assured rental housing in Toronto in a joint venture with OMERS, guiding Concert’s expansion into Ontario. He was named president in 2009 and chief operating officer in 2012.

McCauley serves on the board of the Urban Development Institute (UDI) Pacific Region as vice chair at large, is a director on the board of Junior Achievement B.C. and is a past director of the Building Industry and Land Development Association of Toronto (BILD).

Co-founded by Jack Poole and David Podmore in 1989, Concert began with the mandate to provide economically priced rental housing in British Columbia, says a company news release.

Over the years nearly 12,000 rental and condominium homes have been developed and 11.5 million square feet of income-producing property built or acquired. The next 15 years will see the development of approximately 5,500 condominium homes, 1,500 rental homes, 600 seniors homes and 500,000 square feet of commercial property.

Concert grew into a national enterprise with nearly $2.4 billion in committed equity and over $5 billion in owned assets and assets under management. Podmore will continue from the Vancouver office as board chair for CREC, Concert Properties Ltd. and the CREC Commercial Fund Investment Committee, as well as board chair and CEO of Concert Infrastructure Ltd.

“Concert is well-capitalized, with an exceptional pipeline of projects secured and a very supportive shareholder base,” says Podmore. “Under Brian’s leadership, I am confident Concert is entering a promising new chapter.”