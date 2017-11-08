The Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA) has named Brian Klingspon as chair of council and Bonny Clarke as chair-elect.

Klingspon has been a member of council since November 2013 and serves as an appointee of the Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA) from the Realtors Association of Edmonton. He has been in the real estate business for more than 25 years and is currently VP of regional development at MaxWell Realty Canada.

Clarke became a council member in November 2015. She was appointed from industry members who are not members of AREA. She has spent majority of her career in the broker-lending channel and she is an active participant in the Alberta Mortgage Brokers Association and Mortgage Professionals Canada. Clarke is also a past instructor of the Mortgage Broker 1000 course.

Klingspon and Clarke will serve in these positions for a one-year term.