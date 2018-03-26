By Candice Schaffer

Open houses can be amazing tools for real estate professionals, providing a way to find new clients, as well as getting those homes that have been sitting on the market into the right hands. Research conducted by the National Association of Realtors says that open houses are responsible for selling up to seven per cent of all homes. But these days, a simple sign in the yard won’t be enough to get people interested. If you’re looking to get your open house noticed, employ these easy social media tools:

Connect with local groups:

The bulk of visitors at any open house are likely to be from the area your listing is in, and if not, they’re probably at least connected to it on social media. To make your open house more visible, connect with local housing groups on Facebook and post your info there. That way, you’ll know that the people seeing the open house listing are actively seeking homes and you aren’t just spamming their feeds with your posts.

Jump on trending topics:

Just because the news isn’t full of stories about open houses doesn’t mean you can’t use trending topics to promote yours. If you see a story that’s even tangentially related to the real estate business in the news, you can easily piggyback off it and get your post noticed. Attach your open house listing to a public post with a frequently shared link and you’ll have exponentially more eyes on it than you would if you posted it alone.

Ask other businesses to share your posts:

A little help from local businesses might just be the key to getting your open house noticed by the right people. Having local blogs and businesses promote your open house listing will make it easier to get the information to the very people who might be interested in buying. In return, you can offer to host some of those business’ promotional materials in your office or even share links from their sites and social media.

Employ social media ads:

Getting your open house listing to show up on top in a heavily saturated Facebook or Twitter feed can feel impossible. However, paying a little money for social media ads will make sure that your open house gets in front of the right people instead of getting buried under other people’s posts, getting you one step closer to finding the right buyer.

Use visual mediums for best results:

Don’t assume that a little text about the where and when will be enough to attract people to your open house. Using high-quality visual images and posting across multiple platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and LinkedIn will help you get your open house information in front of the right audience and keep them engaged. According to the Wall Street Journal, 60 per cent of a buyer’s time is spent browsing listing photos, while just 20 per cent is spent poring over your description, so good photos, and a lot of them, are well worth the investment of your time.

With the help of social media and just a few minutes of your time, you’ll get your home seen buy the right buyer, landing you a sale in no time.