Black29 Group acquires U.S. real estate recruiting firm Pro R.E.A. Staffing

Black29 Group says after identifying “a distinct need for high-quality real estate recruiting in the industry”, it has acquired U.S.-based real estate recruitment company Pro R.E.A. Staffing. “This move will further enable Black29 Group to help top-producing real estate agents and teams not only stay ahead of the curve but also grow their businesses exponentially,” the company says.

Pro R.E.A. Staffing joins Black29 Group’s other acquisitions, Artifakt Digital and Goodfellow Coaching & Consulting. This is the third acquisition for Black29 Group Inc. in 12 months, and the company says it plans to grow and expand its services through further acquisitions in the near future.

With the acquisition, Black29 Group’s services now include real estate marketing, branding and web design; agent and team coaching and business planning; annual real estate events; and full-service recruiting.