Bill Miller, broker/owner of Century 21 Miller Real Estate, recently opened a new state-of-the-art office in Oakville, Ont.

Miller’s real estate career in Oakville began in 1965, just two years after he moved to the community. When the Century 21 organization arrived in Ontario in the 1970s, he was one of the first brokerages to sign up.

He has been directly involved in several industrial and commercial real estate developments in the area, including the Outer Harbour Marina in Bronte. He is a member of the Century 21 Chairman’s Circle, an elite group representing the top offices in the Century 21 Canada System and has regularly attended conferences for this group over the past 35 years, providing input and guidance regarding management development, recruiting, advertising and marketing.

Miller says his success in real estate is because he takes a straightforward, honest and open approach to people and opportunities.

“I’ve been in real estate for a long time and I still never stop learning. I attend as many seminars, conventions, special training events and continuing education courses as I can. I believe in taking advantage of every new opportunity to meet new people and grow my business,” he says.

“I am also proud to say that I have numerous salespeople working within my brokerage that have been with me for over 25 years. They have become part of my family. I truly believe that people flourish in an environment where they have a brand, a culture and a leader they can believe in.”