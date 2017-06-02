Three trailblazers of the Association of Regina Realtors (ARR) who helped shape the real estate industry in Regina were recently recognized for their outstanding contributions to the development of organized real estate and the real estate industry. Bert Dollard, H.A. Gibson and Herb Hollstein were inducted into the Centennial Builders’ Hall.

The hall was created in 2012 during the ARR’s 100th Anniversary Year.

Bert Dollard was notable for his extensive development of major residential and commercial projects in Regina in the ‘50s and ‘60s, along with spearheading the creation of the Saskatchewan Real Estate Act to better protect members and the public.

H.A. Gibson was well-known as a leader in the local marketplace in the ‘60s. Gibson helped financially back the ARR Office at 1854 McIntyre St. and formalized operations and standardized forms.

Herb Hollstein, who began his career in the mid ‘60s, was noteworthy as an advocate for member education and promoting the value of acquiring designations in the real estate industry.

“The Centennial Builders’ Hall inductees are pioneers that have helped shape the real estate industry in Regina, with the implementation of systems vital to our industry,” says ARR president Jason Cossette. “I am pleased to see that these leaders in the industry are being recognized for their efforts.”

Past inductees to the Centennial Builders’ Hall are: J.R. Peverett, W. Clarence Mahon, Felix Kraft, Cal Abrahamson, Brian Gibson (2012); A.J. Hosie, Stan Clear, Frances Olson, Les Donnelly (2013); Venetta Evans, Jack Walker, Casey Steinson (2014); Ralph Leibel (2015); and Gary Cossette (2016).