The Association of Regina Realtors (ARR) says that every now and then, someone stands out for their ability to influence positive change through their dedication to the real estate industry, commitment to volunteerism and passion for mentorship and development.

It says Bernie Weinbender “demonstrates these qualities and more” and was selected by a team of his peers to be named the 2017 ARR Realtor of the Year.

Sponsored by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., the award is presented annually to an ARR member who exhibits outstanding leadership and dedication to the real estate industry and the community at large.

A 32-year veteran in the industry, Weinbender began his real estate career as a broker/owner in Swift Current. During his time in the southwest region, he served as local board president and volunteered on virtually every board. In 2007 he became a broker with Century 21 Dome Realty in Regina. He served as a director for the ARR in 2013 and 2014.

He has also served on committees with the Association of Saskatchewan Realtors and has played a large role in real estate education through his involvement with the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission, says ARR.

“Bernie embodies the true definition of professional,” says ARR president Tim Otitoju. “He has supported the real estate industry across the province for over three decades and carries himself with diplomacy and integrity. He is well-deserving of this award.”