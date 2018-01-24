Toronto-based veteran housing analyst Ben Myers has launched a new boutique residential real estate advisory firm.

Bullpen Research & Consulting will assist land owners, developers and lenders in their understanding of the new housing market, new home buyer preferences and future trends that will impact their business decisions, the company says.

“Recognizing a need for new ways of thinking and utilizing data to underwrite development opportunities, Bullpen’s founding principal is to incorporate more analytics into decision-making when builders and developers are planning new projects, from the built form and unit mix, to suite sizes, floorplan design, floor premiums and end-selling prices,” Myers says.

“Toronto’s housing industry has been spoiled for over 15 years because of unprecedented population growth, record-setting new home sales, consistent house price inflation and the steady creation of employment and wealth. The best real estate companies shouldn’t take good fortune for granted, but should take time to understand the market and where it’s headed. Bullpen was created to help them do just that,” he says.

Myers has more than 15 years of domestic and international housing industry experience.

As a member of Clayton Research Associates, Myers worked with Frank Clayton, now senior research fellow, Ryerson University’s Centre for Urban Research, on demand and feasibility studies, forecasts and recommendations for developers, municipalities and the government. As head of an apartment data tracking firm, Myers authored its condo market report.

Most recently, Myers worked with a development company and provided due diligence on over 1,000 residential opportunities from Victoria to Halifax, “with a strict focus on the dynamics of the location, product type and revenue assumptions,” the company says.