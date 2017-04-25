After 41 years as a household name in Thunder Bay, Ont., Belluz Realty has joined the Re/Max Integra network. Broker/owner Tony Belluz has renamed his company Re/Max Generations Realty, recognizing that three generations of the Belluz family works at the firm.

The company was founded by Ray Belluz, Tony’s father. Tony’s wife Allison and their daughters Kelsey and Breanne also work at the brokerage.

Tony Belluz has been a Realtor since 1988. He won the Top 10 MLS Award 10 years in a row.