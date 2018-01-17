The Barrie & District Association of Realtors’ 2018 Board of Directors will focus on advocacy and outreach during its term.

“As an association, we are focused on issues that affect homeowners and accessible home ownership,” says Geoff Halford, 2018 BDAR president. “This includes fully understanding new government regulations and their potential impact, as well as having a place in the discussion about matters in these areas.”

The board also plans to have a larger role in local and regional developments. It started the process in 2017 through the first Housing Hack: Housing for Everyone event, in which teams worked on finding housing availability and affordability solutions. It was held in partnership with the City of Barrie.

“This is just one example of how we can look at housing issues in our region and source local and regional experts to help us formulate possible answers or influence policy changes to help address these issues,” says Halford.

Tania Artenosi is 2018 president elect and Rob Alexander is serving as past president. Members of the Board of Directors are Bill Forsyth, Robin Jones, Finn Madsen, Mike Montague, Lindsay Percy and Brian Turner.

At its recent General Members Meeting, the board presented five community organizations with donations totaling $16,000 through the Realtors Care Foundation. The recipients were The Door Youth Centre in Angus, Barrie Out of the Cold, David Busby Centre, Gilda’s Club and Redwood Park Communities.