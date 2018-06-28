Barbara Ann Kisiloski of Royal LePage Northstar Realty in Surrey, B.C. participated in the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon recently in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. She raised $2,500, bringing Kisiloski’s Marathon for Shelter fundraising total to more than $8,500. The funds were donated to Sources-Community Resource Centres.

Kisiloski ran 26.2 miles (44 km) from the rural New England town of Hopkinton to the John Hancock Tower in Boston while enduring uncharacteristically frigid and wet conditions.

“We definitely had the most miserable weather in the history of the Boston Marathon, with chilling rains, torrential downpours and headwinds as strong as 45 mph,” says Kisiloski. “Conditions impacted the field considerably and about 3,000 registered runners failed to start to avoid injury. Thankfully, I was able to persevere and will wear my finishers’ jacket proudly!”