Barb Sukkau, a sales rep with Royal LePage NRC Realty in St. Catharines, Ont., is the new president of the Canadian Real Estate Association. She succeeds Andrew Peck, who continues to serve on the Board of Directors as past president.

Sukkau is a former president of the Ontario Real Estate Association and the Niagara Association of Realtors. She has been working in the real estate industry for 22 years. She created the OREA Young Professionals Network, which now has more than 1,700 members province-wide in Ontario.

“It’s an exciting time to be leading an organization and an industry that is constantly changing,” says Sukkau. “I’m looking forward to working alongside my fellow directors in advocating for Realtors and homeowners, promoting professionalism in the industry, as well as continuing to oversee the development of exciting new technology and tools – all while helping members across Canada in their quest to deliver exceptional service to their clients.”

She is joined by president-elect Jason Stephen of New Brunswick and vice president Costa Poulopoulos from Ontario.

The 2018 CREA Board of Director complement includes newly elected regional directors Cliff Stevenson (Alberta), Kari McBride (Atlantic) and Larry Cerqua (Ontario). They join Daniel Dagenais (Quebec), Roy Milley (Atlantic) Darcy McLeod (B.C.), Len Wassill (Saskatchewan) and Michael Barrett (Manitoba). CREA’s board also has four directors-at-large, with newly elected Georges Gaucher (Quebec) joining Dianne Usher, Ron Abraham and Don Kottick (all from Ontario).

CREA has more than 125,000 members across Canada.