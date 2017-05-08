By Irina Sfranciog and Rachael Segal

In Canada, resident sellers of a principal residence are usually eligible for an exemption from the capital gains tax that would otherwise be triggered by the sale of a principal residence. Non-resident sellers must pay a capital gains tax of 25 per cent on the profits from the sale of a residential property.

In Mao v Liu (2017 BCSC 226), the court was asked to determine whether a notary public was negligent and therefore obligated to pay the capital gains tax triggered by the sale of a residential property. The negligent act in question was the notary public’s failure to confirm whether the seller was a Canadian resident.

The facts underlying the Mao v. Liu action were relatively straightforward. In the period following the execution of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale for a residential property, the lawyer for the seller was asked for but refused to sign a statutory declaration regarding the residency of the seller. Upon closing, with no clearance certificate and no holdback in the Agreement of Purchase and Sale, the Canadian Revenue Agency required that the buyer pay the capital gains tax owing in the amount of $695,000. The buyer then sued the notary public seeking damages associated with this payment.

This case turned upon the question of whether the notary public had a duty to make further inquiries to determine the residency of the seller and whether that duty was breached.

In the decision, Justice Affleck stated: “In my view the defendants agreed to make the ‘reasonable inquiry’… but failed to do so, and failed to advise the plaintiffs of their potential tax liability.” Ultimately Justice Affleck found the notary public liable to the buyers for the full amount of the capital gains tax triggered by the sale of the property.

The law is clear that buyers are required to be diligent and make reasonable inquiries to ascertain the tax residency status of sellers. If the buyer fails to make reasonable inquiries, the buyer and his or her agent can be assessed for the entirety of the capital gains tax.

Conducting fulsome due diligence at the outset of a real estate transaction cannot be disregarded, as the penalties for failing to do so can be significant. It is now possible that a court could find that notaries’ public and real estate duties go beyond general inquiries and must determine whether there are any potential liabilities for their clients. This duty puts the onus on both buyers and their agents and representatives to ensure specific inquiries are made that previous to this decision, would have been expected only from a lawyer.

Determining the residency status of the seller should be completed well before the closing date and should go beyond a simple conversation. It would be prudent for buyers and their agents to request that evidence of the seller’s residency status be a condition of the purchase. Alternatively, agents should also consider a clause in their retainer agreement releasing the agent of all liability associated with any unpaid taxes after “reasonable inquiries” have been made. The problem with this is that the purchaser, the party in the transaction who should be held at the lowest possible standard when it comes to assessing risk, would still remain liable to CRA for the unpaid taxes. While buyers are able to withhold a portion of the purchase price in situations where the seller is known to be a non-resident, an avenue to withhold part of the purchase price when the seller’s residency is unknown should be adopted as well.

Whether you are an agent or a buyer, the bottom line in buying real estate in Canada is to take extra precautions when purchasing from a non-resident. Be certain to ascertain the legal residency status of sellers prior to the closing date.

Copyright McCague Borlack LLP. Irina Sfranciog is an associate lawyer at McCague Borlack in Toronto. She practices civil litigation with an emphasis on subrogation and insurance defence. Her broad practice focuses on property damage, professional liability, product liability and civil fraud recovery. Rachael Segal is student-at-law at the firm. She received her law degree from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom and her Masters of Law from Osgoode Hall law school. She has worked in a number of federal political offices including for two members of parliament, the government house leader, the minister of public safety and emergency preparedness and most recently, as director of policy to a Canadian senator.

  • Carolyne L

    Regarding this most valuable REM article today, it is my opinion that a non-resident status acknowledgement must be a requirement as at the time of taking a listing.

    It is my understanding that both the buyer and the buyer’s agent, along with the listing agency (corp/rep) can be held not only accountable to have documented this information, but actually be held liable to pay the non-resident status tax owed. In 38 years I have not come across an agent who had had that discussion with their seller, or with their buyer, or noted the non-resident status on their listing. I’m sure there are some.

    The declaration needs to be noted, at the very least, in the remarks section of a listing. “This seller is a non-resident.” At the very least, that information would be a serious alert that any buyer agent showing the property could not deny having been informed at least in the most basic manner. (This head’s up REM article should alert any buyer rep to do their own due diligence, and so should their buyer.) At the very least, the agent should immediately notify their buyer’s lawyer, about to close the transaction, and should notify their buyer to consult immediately upon deciding to make an offer, with their lawyer. The buyer should include in the APS, an acknowledgement to be initialled by the seller, that he (and anyone else on title to the property who is/are non-residents), re-confirming fine print.

    First let me say that I have written permission to share this BC article, as received. I am on their important and valuable article BOR mailing list.

    http://www.bcrea.bc.ca/news-and-publications/publications/legally-speaking/legally-speaking—april-2017-(493)

    Several years ago, I had direct experience with this sort of situation. I showed a property and the sellers were home. The buyers and the sellers engaged in friendly conversation, during which it was discovered their reason for moving, although they loved their home and they loved living here for the duration of their home ownership, they had been transferred here from the USA and currently after a number of years, now had been relocated elsewhere, back in the United States.

    There was a desperate shortage of houses for sale at the time, and my “sold” buyers were wanting to secure a purchase pronto. This property fit their wants and needs list, and could accommodate their preferred closing, too.

    My buyers decided to make an offer, but wanted another look-see first. (I did not share that information yet with the listing rep.) It was a weekend showing, and the lockbox wouldn’t work. I called the franchise office to see if there was a way to access the lockbox for a second showing as per my second appointment, (before proceeding to type an offer).

    One of the two listing agents showed up to open up the stubborn lockbox. I had never had any business transactions with her, but she had worked in the office I was associated with at one time and was prone to hissy fits regularly. And she said to me while walking up the driveway, loud enough for my buyers a few steps behind, to hear: “I sure hope your buyers CAN AFFORD THIS PLACE!!! after dragging me over here to open the lockbox!!!” WOW! My buyers heard her.

    Of course her name was on the sign. They later told me they wouldn’t forget her anytime soon. (And they told two friends and they told two friends like always happens in such situations.) My buyers were totally disgusted and could not believe the rude behaviour, and her words within earshot. (It’s almost funny, because I think it worked out that the buyers were going to prove their point that they could afford the property (and I had their prequals in place) with a full price offer.) I had never worked with the loud agent and I actually put in a special office request to put the other half of the team who was a great rep and a fine person, to be the one to sit at the offer presentation.

    But during the overhearing of the engaging nice conversations in the kitchen while viewing, between the buyer and the seller, a little bell went off in my head…. hmmmm… American owner of Canadian property…. My brain screamed at me: Possible “Non-residence status.” I explained to my buyers as we were preparing the offer, the possibilities, and informed them that we should get that acknowledged, and did they first want to speak to their lawyer; they were afraid to miss out on the house with such a shortage of product availability; fortunately I had their lawyer’s home phone number, so I placed the call on their behalf.

    I had a conversation with their would-be lawyer on the transaction, who I happened to know well. I mentioned the non-residence status apparent, as told by the seller, situation and he said yes I was right to have discussed with the buyer.

    Although the lawyer was representing the buyers, not the sellers, indeed part of his closing apparatus was to check for such things, but sometimes the lawyer for the other side might get creative and not mention such (knowing it might hold up the seller’s equity indefinitely, slowing down the seller’s ability to close a stateside purchase on time).

    I had done the right thing, but a week or so before closing, Madame Lockbox scolder telephoned me, hopping mad! Her seller had complained that the buyer’s lawyer had had a conversation with the seller’s lawyer (I didn’t know that), and there was a wrinkle in the midst that might prevent the closing. She was furious! (I never did find out exactly what) and full of vitriol, she yelled through the phone: “who did I think I was, alerting the buyer’s lawyer that the house was owned by a transferred American of possible non-resident status.”

    WHAT had that to do with my having sold the house to my buyer??? she wanted to know. She let me know in no uncertain terms that the non-residence situation was none of my business (and she had not known about it); heck, the American was HER seller client! and she obviously had not discussed the situation in an alert and helpful fashion to put her seller at ease when she took his listing.

    None of us would have known this particular instance, but for the kitchen-conversation between the seller and my buyer, and of course I couldn’t help but overhear it; I did not partake in the conversation. But I wanted “everyone” protected, so I did MY homework.

    Of course all I could do was to refer the jumping up and down, swearing at me, listing agent to the lawyers involved if she wanted to discuss it further. I only knew that the seller had been forthcoming and honest in stating he was relocating out of Canada, having been transferred in a few years prior. I didn’t want any wrinkles for my buyer, (or for the seller) – or for us agents either, on the off chance anything untoward could affect the closing, not the least of which that any agent in the transaction could have been called upon to provide the non-resident tax owing.

    Everything closed on time and the buyer still lives in that house all these years later. Often I did such a good job finding the just right house for my buyers, that they literally never had to move again. EVER! But I often did business with Americans coming and going, and foreigners from overseas, as far away as Australia..

    I always gave them a head’s up and explained to them at length that they needed to discuss the “Canadian” non-resident status situation with their lawyer well ahead of making their own inward or outward bound plans, so that they, too, would not encounter surprises. I was often surprised how little they knew about owning property in a foreign (that would be here) country. They always were grateful we had such discussions out in the open. I never forgot that first possible problem encounter, that served to reassure me that it’s always better to get things like that out in the open and let the professionals deal with it.

    Members of the public read REM. This article should provide a head’s up to readers in general, and perhaps even to the press; something worthwhile discussing at length. And thank you also to the BC BOR who provides their legal articles regularly.

    Carolyne L 🍁