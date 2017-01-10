Azizali Kanjee elected secretary-general of the Americas Division of FIABCI

Mississauga-based real estate broker Azizali Kanjee has been elected secretary-general of the Americas Division of FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation. The appointment is effective in May for a two-year term.

Active in the real estate profession for 40 years, Kanjee is broker of record with IPB Realty & Finance in Mississauga and a director-at-large of the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA). He also currently serves on the International Committee of CREA.

Kanjee is an instructor for the OREA Real Estate College and a Certified International Property Specialist instructor for the National Association of Realtors. He has served in a leadership capacity at various levels of organized real estate and is a member of OREA’s Commercial Committee.

FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, helps members acquire knowledge, develop networks and optimise business opportunities all over the world. It is represented by chapters in nearly 50 countries. It has five official languages: English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. The World Congress in 2017 is to be held in Andorra and in 2018 in Bangalore, India.