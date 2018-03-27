Broker/owner Mark Avedesian of St. Catharines, Ont. has switched brands, converting his office from Coldwell Banker to Century 21.

“After nearly two decades with another company I was drawn to the industry-leading marketing resources and the investment in technology” at Century 21, says Avedesian.

His sales reps made the move with him. Avedesian says he plans to grow to an office of 20 sales reps in the next few years. He says his goal is to refocus the group and have a great environment where they can thrive.