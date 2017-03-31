Avison Young has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the sixth consecutive year. The Toronto-based company also attained Gold Standard status for excellence in business performance for the third straight year, while competing against some of the nation’s top firms in all business sectors.

Sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums, the 2017 Best Managed program recognizes the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues greater than $15 million demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

Avison Young chair and CEO Mark Rose says: “This award is a testament to the success of our principal-led ownership model and the dedication of our entire talented workforce. Ultimately, this award shows that our success is not only about high sales and transaction volumes, but also about treating people fairly, respecting the importance of their properties and goals and giving back to the community.”

Avison Young principal Mehdi Shokri, based in Vancouver, says the company’s employees are humbled to receive an award that covers diverse Canadian-based firms and industries.

“As our business rapidly evolves and our competitors vie for a larger market share, it is great to be recognized as a consistent industry leader with a strong, team-oriented culture.”

During the past eight years, Avison Young has grown from 11 to 79 offices and from 300 to more than 2,400 real estate professionals in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Europe.