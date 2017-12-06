Avison Young’s Vancouver staff participated in the firm’s fourth annual Global Day of Giving recently by painting, landscaping and building a shed at YWCA Semlin Gardens. Materials, supplies and food were donated by several local building materials and service providers.

Employees in Avison Young’s 80 offices in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Europe took part in the event, which Mark Rose, chair and CEO, Avison Young, says benefits “local community organizations that strive every day to better the lives of people in need and at risk.”

The 80 offices participating this year was a 25-per-cent increase from 2014, the inaugural Global Day of Giving. Each Avison Young office choses its own community volunteer project in consultation with the charity that will receive the assistance.

Activities ranged from volunteering at animal welfare and children’s services organizations, to assisting at food and furniture banks, to cleaning up beaches.