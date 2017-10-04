Insurance brokerage Assurance has recognized Avison Young as a Minimizing Risk, Maximizing Health (MRMH) Award recipient.

The MRMH Award is open to all Assurance clients in the U.S. that work alongside the insurance brokerage to achieve quantifiable results in minimizing workplace risk and maximizing the health and well-being of employees. Clients must meet certain criteria to qualify, including a large, quantifiable reduction or improvement in a variety of key areas.

The company says in 2014, Avison Young chair and CEO Mark Rose underwent a transformation by embracing a new lifestyle of healthy eating and regular exercise. “He was extremely passionate about his journey to health and wanted to share this passion with employees. One year later, Avison Young introduced a weight-loss and wellness coaching challenge and incentivized employees by tying medical contributions to participation. The subsequent increase in engagement kicked off a larger focus on wellness and Health Savings Account (HAS) insurance plans,” says the company.

To educate Avison Young’s 1,400-plus U.S.-based employees on the upcoming wellness initiatives and benefits of using HSA plans, more than 40 face-to-face meetings were conducted within a 14-day span. There was a 52-per-cent increase in HSA plan participation, and wellness participation increased 46 per cent. Avison Young’s focus on the physiological and financial wellness of employees has led to more than $750,000 in savings, the company says.

“The team at Avison Young has done a tremendous job of dedicating time and resources to help get the message across and to get people to engage in wellness programs and this benefits strategy,” says Assurance principal Paul Bartman. “The MRMH Award is a special award of which they should be very proud. I know we’re very proud to be a part of it.”