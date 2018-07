Leap Real Estate Services of Waterloo, Ont. has become The Aventure Realty network’s newest member. Co-owners Brett Wehrle, Lucy Wehrle, Liz Stolpe and Sean Strongman founded Leap Real Estate after years of successful practice in the industry. They say their goals are to “focus on the delivery of a unique and high level of consumer service” and to build an independent brand that reflects their own vision of serving the client, their partners and the community.