The Association of Saskatchewan Realtors (ASR), in conjunction with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. recently presented Gary Busch with the 2018 Distinguished Realtor Award.

The award is granted each year to a Realtor who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and dedication to the real estate community through board involvement and community service.

Busch has been a Realtor for 26 years, starting as a salesperson, working a stint in management and training, and eventually becoming a broker with Century 21 Fusion. His brokerage won the Century 21 Canada Franchisee of the Year Award in 2016 and he has personally won a long list of Century 21 Awards.

He served on the Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors Board of Directors, acting as president in 1999 and is positioned to once again take on that role. He was a member of ASR’s Board of Directors from 2006-2011, serving as president in 2010. In addition to volunteering on many real estate board committees, Busch has spent time coaching hockey in the community.

“I believe Gary is the best broker in the business,” says Ashley Turner, a Realtor with Century 21 Fusion and ASR director. “He is extremely dedicated to educating all of his agents to the highest degree, and he is committed to fighting for what is best for our membership.”

The award was presented at the ASR’s Annual General Meeting. In addition to installing the new Board of Directors, the ASR also presented honorary life memberships to Regina Realtor Bernie Wienbender and Prince Albert Realtor and ASR past-president Kevin Wouters.