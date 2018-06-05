What started with the Association of Saskatchewan Realtors (ASR) contributing to a cause that touched the lives of people throughout the province quickly blossomed into a nationwide campaign and the formation of a partnership among three organizations.

The Tema Conter Memorial Trust (TEMA) and Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) each offer support to first responders affected by tragedy, among their many services. ASR recently donated $28,000 to the Humboldt’s First Responders Fund developed by TEMA and WWC.

When the ASR decided to contribute $5,000 to the fund, it invited the Realtor community to join them, with a heart-warming response. “We knew we had to do something. We’re a tight-knit community,” says Len Wassill, Saskatchewan representative for CREA. “I was getting calls from Realtors across the country asking how they could help.”

ASR staff spent an afternoon pinning green and yellow ribbons to take to the CREA Leadership Seminar and AGM. Between donations from the ribbons and an old-fashioned pass-the-hat campaign, over $4,000 was raised within minutes. Several real estate associations, from Vancouver to Windsor to New Brunswick and even the National Association of Realtors also pledged support, bringing the total (including donations made directly to the website) to over $30,000.

“The Humboldt Bronco’s tragedy touched us all in some way,” says Bill Madder, CEO of the ASR. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this. We felt giving to the Humboldt’s First Responders Fund was a way we could assist these every-day heroes, long term. I’m blown away by the support we’ve received from the Realtor community.”

Donations to Support Humboldt’s First Responders Fund can be made at www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/support-saskatchewans-first-responders-fund/. All funds raised will be used to provide mental health support to the first responders involved in the tragic events involving the Humboldt Broncos.