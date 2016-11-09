The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) and The European Group of Valuers’ Associations (TEGoVA) say they applaud the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the European Union.

The accord will enhance the existing agreement between AIC and TEGoVA that recognizes each other’s designations, standards and qualifications to complete quality real estate valuations, the organizations say.

AIC-designated appraisers – Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI) and the Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA) – are recognized on par with their European counterparts, the TEGoVA Recognized European Valuer (REV) and TEGoVA Residential Valuer (TRV).

“Today, CETA’s Mutual Recognition of Professional Qualifications opens new possibilities for professional bodies such as ours ‘to practice professional activities in the host jurisdiction,’” says Krzysztof Grzesik, chair of TEGoVA.