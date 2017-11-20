The former Century 21 Max-Immo brokerage in Laval, Que. has joined the Royal LePage network. Owned and managed by André Charbonneau, the brokerage is now operating as Royal LePage Expert. It has about 50 brokers.

This is the fifth real estate brokerage conversion to Royal LePage in Quebec since June 2016, adding almost 400 real estate brokers to the network.

“An important portion of our clientele deals with commercial real estate and Royal LePage is a leader in this market segment,” says Charbonneau.

The brokerage continues to operate out of its Laval offices at 200-1850 Le Corbusier Boulevard.