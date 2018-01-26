Ali Arlani has been appointed the new CEO and registrar of the Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO).

The authority began operations on Nov. 1, 2017. It is mandated to protect condominium consumers by setting standards and enforcing mandatory licensing of condo managers and condo management firms. It is a not-for-profit corporation funded by licensing fees paid by the condo management sector and governed by an independent board of directors.

“Ali is an accomplished, senior leader who brings a wealth of experience to this newly created authority,” says Aubrey LeBlanc, board chair of the CMRAO. “With over 20 years of executive leadership in the public sector, Ali is known for his results-oriented work ethic and commitment to modernization, having provided oversight to three provincial tribunals. We are confident that he will be a valuable leader to the CMRAO, as it begins its commitment to strengthen the condominium management profession and provide condo owners with confidence in those who manage their important investment.”

Arlani spent five years as the assistant deputy attorney general for the Agency and Tribunal Relations Division of the Ministry of the Attorney General. In this capacity, he provided oversight and accountability for 10 operational, regulatory and advisory agencies, and three adjudicative tribunal clusters. Prior to this role, he was the CEO for the Environment and Land Tribunals Ontario, where he was responsible for the organizational realignment of the tribunals and the implementation of service standards.