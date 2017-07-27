A Mississauga-based business and commercial real estate brokerage has earned two prestigious international awards for helping connect business buyers and sellers.

Aldrin Raphael Fernandes of A.R. Business Brokers was recently honoured by the International Business Brokers Association with a Chairman’s Circle Award for closing business deals amounting to nearly $10 million in 2016. He also won the Deal Maker Award for selling 31 qualified businesses during the same calendar year.

Fernandes was the only business broker from Ontario to be honoured by the IBBA during the Members Excellence Awards Gala at its annual conference last month in Dallas.

“I’m extremely grateful to the association for this recognition,” says Fernandes. “My team and I have worked very hard to help our clients in the Greater Toronto Area and across Ontario navigate all of the steps they need to take either to go into business for themselves or find an appropriate buyer when they want to sell an established business or franchise.”

Fernandes says his experience as an immigrant who went through the process of buying and selling companies since coming to Canada, combined with his marketing and accounting background, led him to create a boutique business brokerage.

“At ARBB, we want to get deals done, but they have to be the right deals. We are a matchmaking service between sellers and buyers and we take that responsibility very seriously,” Fernandes says.